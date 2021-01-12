Crochet phenom Jonah Larson competing in Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur scholarship competition

La Crosse's renowned crochet kid will compete against a trio of fellow entrepreneurs this month for a chance at a $10,000 scholarship from Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.

Jonah, 13, who found global fame in the world of crafting following his La Crosse Tribune profile in 2018, is the founder of the Jonah's Hand's brand, which includes books, a fashion line, one of a kind handcrafted pieces and logo merchandise, and has appeared on numerous TV shows and in magazines.

The talented teen boasts over 109,000 YouTube subscribers, 277,000 Instagram followers and 135,000 Facebook followers.

Jonah is also a young philanthropist, having raised funds to build a science center and library in his birth country of Ethiopia through his ongoing partnership with nonprofit Roots Ethiopia.

The Lincoln Middle School student will be the youngest of the four contenders in the 2021 Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Live Competition, being broadcast online from 3:30 to 5 p.m. January 28. Also participating are American Maker's Carter VanHaren, 17, of Brookfield; Prime Time Performance's Madison Russell, 17, of Shullsburg; and T. Gehri Caprine Artificial Insemination Services' Tessa Gehri, 17, of Wonewoc.