Crochet wonder Jonah Larson has been awarded the 2023 William R. Simms Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, a prestigious international recognition.

The La Crosse teen, who garnered worldwide fame four years ago after a profile in the Tribune, is renowned for his skill with hook and yarn, as well as his generous nature and tenacity. As a child, Jonah was already using his artistic gift to bring attention to and support the needs of youth in his home country of Ethiopia, and in the years since he has raised tens of thousands to benefit the students of Teza Gerba School in Durame.

The William R. Simms Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, granted to one individual and one group, is presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals and sponsored by Carter, a group comprised of nonprofit professionals around the world. Jonah was selected for the individual award for his demonstration of "exceptional generosity" and civic responsibility, as well as his encouragement of others to volunteer or contribute to charitable causes.

Jonah was nominated by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter. On a global level, the group has over 27,000 members and 240 chapters that raise over $100 billion each year for charities. Jonah will receive the award at the AFP ICON 2023 event in on April 18 in New Orleans.

"I was blessed with a talent that brought me notoriety and the ability to help kids in my birthplace receive a better education and quality of life," Jonah said. "I discovered early on that giving back was equally important and more rewarding than receiving. Philanthropy doesn’t require a talent or platform, but rather an understanding that each of us can contribute with a giving heart. You can even start with something as simple as a ball of yarn and a hook, as in my case."

Jonah's philanthropic efforts started relatively small, with donations to auctions and fundraisers supporting Roots Ethiopia. As his crochet sales grew — and his popularity soared from book deals, TV appearances, crafting partnerships and more — Jonah set his charitable goals higher, starting GoFundMe campaigns to raise enough capital to build the Jonah's Hands Library and Jonah's Hands on Science Lab at Teza Gerba School, as well as a new latrine facility for female students. In total, Jonah brought in $52,500 for the projects, drawing in contributions with his engaging, passionate calls to action.

"Jonah’s story is a clear example of how fundraising unites our communities to create a huge impact, said Association of Fundraising Professionals president and CEO Mike Geiger. "All of us are in awe of his work so far, and we’re excited to be able to honor him."

Beyond Teza Gerba School, Jonah has brought attention to causes including Help Heal Veterans, Soap SACKS (Supporting A Community with Kindness), the Hats and Mittens Organization and Black Lives Matter. Jonah's work has also inspired creativity in others, increasing popularity of the yarn arts among boys and girls, and he shares advice with other young entrepreneurs.

"Jonah’s impressive work shows us all the power of mixing creativity, passion and determination with a good and gracious heart,” Carter’s co-founder and chairman Bob Carter said. “It is our honor to help recognize Jonah’s extraordinary achievements, and we wish him continued success for his communities and beyond.”

Jonah was also recently honored with the 2023 “Do Good Wisconsin” Youth Philanthropy Award. His next project with Teza Gerba School will be funding a soccer program.