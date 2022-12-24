Crochet wonder Jonah Larson helps fund new latrines for Ethiopian school

For most children in the U.S., having a restroom at their school is a given. In Ethiopia, not only do most schools not have indoor bathrooms, they might not even have a walled latrine.

It is not uncommon, says Meghan Walsh, founder and board chair of Roots Ethiopia, for people to relieve themselves in bushes or other open outdoor areas — a source of water contamination and spread of illness. Per UNICEF, fecal contamination in the environment, in tandem with poor hygiene practices, is a leading causes of child mortality or health complications in Africa.

At the Teza Gerba School in Southeast Ethiopia, an outhouse structure did exist, but it consisted of open weave branches not conducive to privacy or protection from the elements.

"It was a huge need," says Walsh. "Students always need a safe, secure place to use the bathroom during the day. Latrines improve attendance, health and (sense of) self-respect." For students in mensuration, the lack of an adequate space can mean many days of missed school.

Fundraising for a latrine project, Walsh notes, isn't particularly easy — "People do not get excited about building bathrooms" — but for the students at Teza Gerba, their brand new, eight-stall latrine has been very exciting.

The funds for the latrines came courtesy of four Wisconsin entities, including La Crosse's teen crochet phenomenon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jonah Larson. In tandem with Roots Ethiopia, Madison based Strides for Africa and Feeding Mouths, Filling Minds out of Milwaukee, about $17,000 was raised over the course of over a year. The new structure has thick, sturdy walls, a roof and partitions and was built to the highest standards, Walsh says.

With Roots Ethiopia working with over two dozen schools, Walsh says, "I don't think we would have accomplished this without Jonah."

An ongoing commitment

While Jonah has over the past four years found ever-growing fame — with TV appearances, a fashion collaboration, craft lines, books and more — he never forgot about his early pledge to give back to place he was born, Durame in southeastern Ethiopia. As an infant, Jonah was adopted by Jennifer and Christopher Larson of La Crosse.

"When the nannies at the orphanage put me in my mom’s arm when I was a baby, they said, 'Don’t ever let him forget where he came from,' " Jonah told the Tribune. "(My mom) promised them she wouldn’t and she won’t ever break that promise."

The Larsons, who have another son, Leif, and a daughter, Mercy, who was also adopted from Ethiopia, "taught us kids how important it is to understand and appreciate your heritage," Jonah said. "Giving back to Ethiopia, my village and to the kids who live there is my way of showing them I haven’t forgotten where I came from."

In 2019, Jonah started a GoFundMe to help Roots Ethiopia construct the Jonah’s Hands Library and Jonah’s Hands-on Science Lab at Teza Gerba School. After the completion of both, Jonah set his sights on the girls' latrine project. (The boys' latrine was previously updated.)

"I think having a clean, safe and private bathroom is a basic necessity," Jonah says. After seeing a photo of the previous girls' facilities, he says, "I was compelled to do something about it."

Jonah raised over half of the funds needed for the latrines with Strides for Africa and Feeding Mouths, Filling Minds each contributing $3,500. Jonah was recently able to see the final result via a "picture of the girls as they were introduced to their new latrine — the smiles on their faces says it all."

Jonah barely took a breath before reaching out for donations to construct 75 desks for Teza Gerba School, which had three classrooms unfurnished. It didn't take long for Jonah to raise $9,000.

"My crochet friends are kind and generous people," Jonah says of the ongoing support of his fans and followers. "Like me, they saw the photo of kids in need and stepped up immediately to help."

Continued Jonah: "They also know that this is the school that (Mercy and I) would have attended if we hadn’t been adopted. These kids would have been my peers and this also gives my crochet friends the impetus to help. The kids literally sit on the dirt or cement floor to learn. They don’t complain, but I know how important it is to have the right tools and environment to make learning a priority."

Next up, Jonah is working to fund girls and boys soccer programs at Teza Gerba School, including equipment, shoes and uniforms, "so they can simply play." Soccer is very popular in Ethiopia, says Walsh.

Giving Jonah time and space to himself just have fun and be a "regular" teen is very important to both his family and Roots Ethiopia. The Larsons make sure family and school are priorities, Walsh says, and the Roots Ethiopia team "make(s) lots of room for Jonah just to be a kid — there is no pressure and no timeline and no deadline."

Philanthropy, though, doesn't seem like a task for Jonah.

"I feel like his drive comes from an internal place," says Walsh. "He has a desire to do good in the world. He has a widely profound sense of that, complemented by the great guidance he gets from his parents."

Indeed, Jonah sees giving of his time, talents and funds as "a win-win for all of us."

Says Jonah, "It makes me feel good."

For more information on Jonah, visit jonahhands.com. To learn more about Roots Ethiopia, visit https://rootsethiopia.org.