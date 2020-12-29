Crochet wonder Jonah Larson named one of Scholastic's Inspirational Kids of 2020

La Crosse's crochet wonder Jonah Larson has earned another accolade, named one of Scholastic Magazine's 12 Most Inspirational Kids of 2020.

Jonah, a Lincoln Middle School student, is featured in the December/January issue of Scholastic's "Dynamath" magazine. His profile includes fraction puzzles with a crochet twist, viewable at https://oomscholasticblog.com/sites/default/files/JonahLarson_Dynamath.pdf.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jonah rose to fame after the La Crosse Tribune profiled him in January 2019. The crochet wunderkind, known for his speedy skills and intricate creations, inspired legions of kids -- and adults -- to buy skeins of yarn and try their hands at the craft.

He has since been featured on TV and online tutorials and in newspapers and magazines nationwide, in addition to starting a fashion line, publishing two books, and acting as a regular correspondent on the Drew Barrymore Show.

For more information, visit https://jonahhands.com/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.