Crochet wonder Jonah Larson to appear on "The Arena" alongside celebrity coaches

Following his earning of a $10,000 scholarship from a Junior Achievement young entrepreneur competition, crochet wonder Jonah Larson will appear on the organization's "The Arena" web series alongside celebrity coaches.

Jonah, who competed alongside three other Wisconsin teens in the Junior Achievement Entrepreneur Live competition in January, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year and selected to appear on the third episode of The Arena, streaming online at 12:30 p.m. April 21.

The Arena web series, hosted by Junior Achievement USA in partnership with the Brian Hamilton Foundation and the Taco Bell Foundation, features celebrity coaches who listen to business pitches from teens and provide feedback and guidance.

Lincoln Middle School student Jonah developed a knack for crochet as a child and has built a crafting empire of sorts since he found global fame following a profile in the La Crosse Tribune three years ago.

Through his Jonah's Hands brand, the talented teen has created a fashion line and logo merchandise, published books, partnered with national crafting companies to give tutorials and create crochet patterns, and appeared on numerous TV shows, including the Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show, the latter on which he is a regular correspondent.