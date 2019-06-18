Despite a dismal wet spring, farmers in the west-central and southwest parts of Wisconsin may be better poised to take advantage of a bump in corn and soybean prices.
“We’ve been fortunate to enjoy a little better weather conditions than some of our neighbors,” said Kevin Hoyer, an agronomist with Melrose Farm Service. Hoyer was a former member of the American Soybean Association board of directors from 2005 to 2016.
Farmers who managed to get their crops in before the spring rains could potentially sell at market prices driven up by global demand amid a limited supply, Hoyer said.
Farmers in the west-central district, which includes La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson and Trempealeau counties, reported 91% of the corn crop planted.
That's above the 87% state average, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report. About 85% of the soybean crop has been planted locally, compared to 77% across the state.
Across the country, about 92% of corn and 77% of soybean has been planted, according to the latest crop reports.
Meanwhile, the price of corn per bushel rose by about 60 cents and the price of soybeans by about 80 cents over the last month. Prices for both commodities are expected to continue rising through this year.
“We’re seeing a nice rebound back to numbers where we can be economically sustainable,” Hoyer said.
It’s the “silver lining” in what otherwise has been a string of stressful planting seasons, Hoyer said, provided that the weather doesn't improve.
Farmers experienced their third consecutive delayed planting, Hoyer said, but this spring was by far one of the worst.
The delayed plantings put farmers several weeks behind schedule.
Typically, the corn should be about knee-high by now, Hoyer said. This year, it's ankle high.
Some farmers expect they will lose up to a third of their yields, Hoyer said.
Livestock farmers will likely forfeit one crop of hay, Hoyer said.
Rain from last fall kept soils saturated and the water table high, contributing to waterlogged areas in fields that have never seen standing water before, Hoyer said.
Meanwhile, flooding on the Mississippi River halting barge traffic for months drove up the price of fertilizer, which had to be trucked in. And grain farmers can't sell their grain downstream.
"They don't get paid until it's delivered onto the barge," Hoyer said.
As a result, the effects of the delayed spring planting are going to be felt throughout the season.
“We need average to better than average yields to pay for the price of inputs," Hoyer said. "We need a better than perfect growing season so we don’t lose production from here on out.”
