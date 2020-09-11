CROPP CEO kicks off Viterbo series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROPP Cooperative CEO Bob Kirchoff will speak Tuesday to kick off Viterbo University’s D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership virtual Leadership at Noon series.

The session will be noon–1 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.

CROPP Cooperative, which has more than 2,000 family farms and 900 employees, is the parent company of Organic Valley and Organic Prairie.

Kirchoff was appointed CEO in 2019. He helps guide strategic planning and associated implementation, develops entrepreneurial partnerships to create new revenue streams, integrates resource allocation efforts with planning and outcome assessment, and supports the development of creative business solutions to the challenges CROPP faces.

The Leadership at Noon series is sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University.

Go to the Viterbo Ethics Institute Facebook page to view the presentation. A Facebook account is not required. For a full schedule of D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.

