Corn growers in Wisconsin have been experiencing a slower start to their planting and growing than they would have hoped.
A USDA report from June 24 determined that Wisconsin corn growers were 15 days behind last year in planting corn.
However, local corn and soybean farmer Kevin Hoyer believes that most places in west-central Wisconsin were only 10 days behind in planting. The main reason for the slow start to the planting and growing season is that it has been so wet and cool.
Hoyer saud, “The old adage has always been ‘knee-high by the Fourth of July.’”
With new plant hybrids and farming technologies the corn is usually much taller than just knee height around the Fourth of July.
Although his corn is struggling to grow quickly, Hoyer still thinks that it could reach chest height by the fourth.
He holds onto this hope because of the warmer stretch of weather coming this weekend and beyond. Optimal temperatures for growing would be mid-80s during the day and 60s at night.
Timely rain and ample sunlight are important, too. Hoyer suggests that crops are like factories and taking away their sunlight is like turning off the power.
The good news for west-central Wisconsin farmers is that the forecast is calling for temperatures about 90 this weekend and in the 80s for most of the week ahead.
Hopefully the new summer heat and some sun will help the corn grow.
