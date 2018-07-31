PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien has promoted revenue cycle director Christopher Brophy to chief financial officer.
Brophy relocated to the region from Florida to work at Crossing Rivers in 2016. In his first year as revenue cycle director, Brophy’s co-workers nominated him, and the senior leadership selected him, as the organization’s leadership ambassador for fostering a teamwork environment and providing effective leadership and direction.
After serving in the Navy, Brophy began his career at a large national health care system. While there, he earned both a bachelor’s in finance from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.
“Chris has a breadth of expertise, including revenue cycle leadership, financial analysis, new system implementation, employee engagement and process improvement initiatives,” said Crossing Rivers CEO Bill Sexton.
