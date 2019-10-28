{{featured_button_text}}
Leaf pickup begins in La Crosse

City street department employee Jeff Kolkin collects leaves on Wood Street on the North Side. Curbside leaf collection began Monday in La Crosse and is scheduled to run until Nov. 22. The city is asking residents to follow alternate-side parking rules because parked cars have a significant effect on the time it takes to collect leaves from the curb. Find a link to an online map that details the schedule of where removal will be done each day on the city’s website. The city also has 10 leaf drop-off sites available.

Curbside leaf collection begins today in La Crosse and is scheduled to run until Nov. 22.

An online map details the schedule of where removal will be done each day. Leaf pickup does not coincide with refuse and recycling collection days.

The city is asking residents to follow alternate-side parking rules because parked cars have a significant affect on the time it takes to collect leaves from the curb.

Other collection tips:

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
  • Place leaves on the boulevard by 7 a.m. to ensure they are picked up when trucks are in the area.
  • Combine piles, and do not place behind parked cars or around trees and sign posts.
  • The city will not collect leaves that are bagged, covered or have brush or other materials mixed in.

Leaf drop-off sites also are open until further notice, and all locations, except Isle La Plume, are marked with orange fencing.

The city asks residents who use the sites to empty and take all containers used to transport leaves with them when they leave.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

  • Wittenberg Park (parking lot), 2900 George St.
  • Hummingbird Road, off Hwy. B
  • South end of West Copeland Park (by boat harbor), 1130 Copeland Park Drive
  • Kane Street Garden, 801 Kane St.
  • Myrick Park (parking lot east of the gun shelter), 2000 La Crosse St.
  • Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site, 2000 Marco Drive
  • Southwest corner of Bennett and South 16th streets (Trane parking lot)
  • Shelby ball field parking lot along 33rd Street
  • East end of Scarlett Drive
  • East end of Sunnyside Drive off of Hwy. 35

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.