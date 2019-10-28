Curbside leaf collection begins today in La Crosse and is scheduled to run until Nov. 22.
An online map details the schedule of where removal will be done each day. Leaf pickup does not coincide with refuse and recycling collection days.
The city is asking residents to follow alternate-side parking rules because parked cars have a significant affect on the time it takes to collect leaves from the curb.
Other collection tips:
- Place leaves on the boulevard by 7 a.m. to ensure they are picked up when trucks are in the area.
- Combine piles, and do not place behind parked cars or around trees and sign posts.
- The city will not collect leaves that are bagged, covered or have brush or other materials mixed in.
You have free articles remaining.
Leaf drop-off sites also are open until further notice, and all locations, except Isle La Plume, are marked with orange fencing.
The city asks residents who use the sites to empty and take all containers used to transport leaves with them when they leave.
The drop-off locations are as follows:
- Wittenberg Park (parking lot), 2900 George St.
- Hummingbird Road, off Hwy. B
- South end of West Copeland Park (by boat harbor), 1130 Copeland Park Drive
- Kane Street Garden, 801 Kane St.
- Myrick Park (parking lot east of the gun shelter), 2000 La Crosse St.
- Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site, 2000 Marco Drive
- Southwest corner of Bennett and South 16th streets (Trane parking lot)
- Shelby ball field parking lot along 33rd Street
- East end of Scarlett Drive
- East end of Sunnyside Drive off of Hwy. 35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.