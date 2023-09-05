Emergency response units needed nearly 1½ hours to rescue a bicyclist who slid off a trail Monday at Grandad Bluff.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, a 10-person rescue team was called around 5:30 p.m. The patient sustained an arm injury, and crews were able to reach the patient and stabilize the injury within 25 minutes.

Due to the steep terrain, it took nearly another hour to safely load the patient onto a backboard and return to the trail. The department says bluff rescue calls are often labor intensive and require time to locate, stabilize and secure the patient before transport to a safe location can begin.

The patient was transported from the scene ambulance.