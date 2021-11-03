Da Capo Concert Band to perform at Onalaska American Legion,

Da Capo Concert Band kicks off its 37th season with a Veterans’ Day concert in honor of all the men and women who have served or currently serve in the armed forces.

The concert also memorializes the former conductor of Da Capo Band, Paul Boarman, who passed away in January 2021 of cancer. Paul served our country as a Marine.

Jaime Boarman Greenfield, Paul’s daughter, currently conducts Da Capo Band. Da Capo is a band of about 50 adults who rehearse at Leithold’s Music Store on Saturday mornings.

The concert will be performed on Saturday, November 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road.

The program includes John Phillip Sousa’s Semper Fidelis and Stars and Stripes Forever, Eternal Father, Strong to Save by Claude Smith, Esprit de Corps by Robert Jager, and Hymn to the Fallen by John Williams, as well as other familiar patriotic pieces.

