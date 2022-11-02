DA says no law violated in La Crosse school referendum advocacy

An op-ed column written by a La Crosse School Board member may have violated "best practice" but doesn't violate the law, according to La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

Gruenke responded Wednesday to an inquiry by former La Crosse School Board member Robert Abraham concerning an Oct. 23 column written by school board member Katie Berkedal that appeared in the La Crosse Tribune. The column urged voters to approve a $194.7 building referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. The plan would consolidate La Crosse's two high schools into a single new facility on Pammel Creek Road and convert existing Central and Logan high schools into middle schools. The district would then close its three existing middle schools — Lincoln, Logan and Longfellow.

Abraham, who opposes the referendum, linked guidance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and questioned whether Berkedal violated her legal obligation to "remain neutral" as a board member.

Berkedal later contacted the Tribune to print a Nov. 1 clarification stating that she was speaking as an individual, not as a board member.

Gruenke said WASB guidelines state that board members should make it clear they are speaking as individuals and not for the board. However, he said the issue isn't addressed by state statute.

"It turns out that the advice given is just 'best practice'; there is no criminal statute that actually prohibits the conduct," Gruenke wrote. "The concern is that people may be misled into thinking a private opinion is the opinion of the board, or a board member may eventually step over the line to use government resources for a campaign issue. But there is no statute addressing this issue, so there really isn’t anything for me to enforce."

Gruenke said Berkedal's op-ed "should have been clearer, but it isn't illegal."

Abraham didn't object to every correspondence from people connected with the school district. He said an op-ed from Joe Ledvina, the district's supervisor of buildings and grounds, "clearly states he is writing as a citizen."

La Crosse School Board president Juan Jimenez said Wednesday that board members have "acted in accordance with the law and in good faith" during their communication with the public.

"The school board has consistently indicated and reaffirmed that individual board members do not speak for the board by themselves, only as private citizens. This principle is reiterated in policy and reinforced annually with all board members," Jimenez said. "All statements made by individual board members are intended as private citizens, not as statements on behalf of the School District of La Crosse Board of Education or in the capacity as a board member."

Abraham said Wednesday he was satisfied with Gruenke's response.

"I respect and agree with District Attorney Gruenke's findings," Abraham said. "It was learning experience for all those concerned about the letter and for all other school board members."