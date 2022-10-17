Dahl Automotive contributes nearly $30,000 to Family & Children’s Center

More local children will be able to benefit from child abuse prevention services due to a $29,870 contribution from Dahl Automotive following the organization’s 14th annual Lube-A-Thon.

They will present the check to Family & Children’s Center leadership on Tuesday.

With the support of several area businesses and community partners, Dahl provided a $5 discount on all of their oil changes and donated $5 to Family & Children’s Center. Guests were encouraged to match Dahl’s $5 donation, and contributions were also made by Dahl team members. The fundraising event was held at all of their locations in Onalaska and La Crosse and Winona, MN during the month of September.

Dahl Automotive has raised more than $200,000 through their annual Lube-A-Thon. This year, the funds raised will once again support Family & Children's Center’s child abuse prevention programs Healthy Families and Stepping Stones in La Crosse and Matty’s Place in Winona.

Through this fundraiser and other annual support from Dahl Automotive, the company is showing its dedication to Family & Children's Center's relentless efforts to end child abuse in our communities.

Over 100 years old, Dahl Automotive is the eighth-oldest family-owned Ford dealership in the nation. Dahl Automotive employs over 375 team members in the 7-Rivers Region through nine primary entities: Dahl Hyundai Mazda Subaru, Dahl Ford Lincoln, Dahl Honda, Dahl Toyota, Dahl Chevrolet Buick GMC, Dahl Express Service, as well as, ABRA Auto Body, Line-X Bedliners and Accessories, and the Dahl Auto Museum. Dahl Automotive is a servant-led organization focusing on growing their business and impacting families and communities in a positive way.

Founded in 1881, Family & Children’s Center is a regional, not-for-profit agency that has helped thousands of children, adults and families enjoy better tomorrows. The center provides a continuum of services designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being, including child abuse/neglect prevention programs, alternative schools, community-based counseling, community support programs for people seeking recovery from severe mental illness, residential treatment options and several outreach programs.

Family & Children’s Center is nationally accredited. With headquarters in La Crosse, and Winona, the center serves people throughout Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota and has additional offices in Black River Falls, Wis., Sparta, Wis., and Viroqua, Wis.