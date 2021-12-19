Dahl Automotive provides automotive technician scholarships to two student employees

Dahl Automotive has again partnered with the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association (WATDA) and others to provide Wisconsin high school graduates and continuing education students with opportunities to receive automotive technician scholarships.

Recipients will use the scholarship awards to fund their vehicle service education in automotive, diesel, motorcycle or collision technology at the Wisconsin Technical College of their choice.

Among the recent recipients are Dahl Ford team members Noah Busse of Trempealeau and Dawson Bryant of Onalaska, who are both attending Western Technical College in La Crosse.

They each will receive a $1,500 tuition scholarship sponsored by Dahl Automotive. Dahl Ford in Onalaska will provide Bryant and Busse with on-the-job training and mentoring while they work toward their degree in automotive technology.

In addition to the scholarship, they will each receive a tool set valued at $4,355 from Snap-on Corporation headquartered in Kenosha, and additional tuition incentives provided by Dahl Automotive.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on their completed application, GPA, testing and interviews.

Dahl Automotive is proud to support, encourage and assist students to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

