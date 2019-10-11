A break-in delayed the opening Friday of the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse.
Sometime during the night, the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock through a window and vandalized the Prime Time Center, an area set aside for children ages 7 to 13, according to executive director Bill Soper.
“We keep paint in there so kids can do crafts, so there was paint on the walls, the floor and the equipment,” Soper said.
The room includes foosball, board games, computers and video games.
The facility, located at 1140 Main St., opened three hours late, at 8 a.m., as YMCA staff dealt with the break-in.
“We’re trying to assess the amount and what’s still good and what’s damaged,” Soper said.
The Y was able to capture video of the suspect that it shared with the La Crosse Police Department.
