Dahl Honda donates over $7,800 to local schools
Dahl Honda donates over $7,800 to local schools

For every vehicle sold in April, Dahl Honda donated $50 to the Top Notch Teacher Relief Fund.

Dahl Honda also donated $5 to the fund for every oil change completed in April.

The Top Notch Teacher Relief Fund is designed to be used for classrooms, school supplies, and books during this pivotal time. In total, Dahl Honda raised $7,825 for the fund.

The community had the opportunity to vote for which schools should receive the funds. The following three schools received the most votes: Southern Bluffs - 207 votes; North Woods - 160 votes; and Evergreen Elementary - 94 votes. Each school will receive $2,608.33.

“Supporting our community is a core part of Dahl Automotive’s values. We strive to find new ways to invest and give back to the community so this partnership with WKBT was a great fit!” said Vinnie Pontius, general manager of Dahl Honda.

Dahl Honda will present checks to the principals of each of the recipient schools on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the dealership, 2520 Midwest Drive, Onalaska.

