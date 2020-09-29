 Skip to main content
Daily COVID count in La Crosse County lowest since Sept. 2
La Crosse County recorded eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 3.36% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Monday’s total is the lowest since the county reported six cases on Sept. 2. The daily positivity rate is the lowest since Aug. 31 (2.75%), though the seven-day (22.53%) and 14-day (31.15%) rates remain high.

The county has averaged 61.86 new cases during the past seven days, a figure that is lower than Sunday (68.43) and a week ago (117.57).

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,055, which grows to 3,205 when including probable cases.

Of Monday’s cases, three were people ages 10 to 19 and three were in their 20s. There was one new case of people in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s. DHS also removed a case of person in the 30s.

Although the seven- and 14-day positivity rates are still high, both dropped Monday. The seven-day rate is down from 26.48% on Sunday and 39% a week ago, and the 14-day rate is down from 33.67% on Sunday and 38.40% a week ago.

Total positivity, which is at 10.76%, fell for the first time since Sept. 7.

The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at four.

In Wisconsin, 1,726 positive cases were added Monday, raising the state’s total to 117,533. A total of 19,560 cases are considered active.

Two more deaths were reported Monday, raising the total in the state to 1,283.

An additional 47 people were hospitalized. So far, a total of 7,142 have been hospitalized for the virus.

Monroe adds 49 cases

Monroe County is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases – 39 from the weekend and 10 more on Monday.

Together, that increases the county total of confirmed cases to 543.

The county reports 179 active cases.

Two people are hospitalized from COVID-19 and two deaths were previously reported.

A total of 362 are listed as recovered.

So far, the county has recorded 9,482 negative tests.

