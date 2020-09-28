Daily COVID count lowest since Sept. 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 3.36% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Monday’s total is the lowest since the county reported six cases on Sept. 2. The daily positivity rate is the lowest since Aug. 31 (2.75%), though the seven-day (22.53%) and 14-day (31.15%) rates remain high.

The county has averaged 61.86 new cases during the past seven days, a figure that is lower than Sunday (68.43) and a week ago (117.57).

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,055, which grows to 3,205 when including probable cases.

Of Monday’s cases, three were people ages 10-19 and three were in their 20s. There was one new case of people in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s. DHS also removed a case of person in the 30s.

Although the seven- and 14-day positivity rates are still high, both dropped Monday. The seven-day rate is down from 26.48% on Sunday and 39% a week ago, and the 14-day rate is down from 33.67% on Sunday and 38.40% a week ago.

Total positivity, which is at 10.76%, fell for the first time since Sept. 7.