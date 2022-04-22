Dairyland Power Cooperative sites new vehicle charger at Kwik Trip

Electric cars come with a feature called "range anxiety."

"We've found that 75-90 percent of all charging occurs at home overnight," said Dairyland Power president/CEO Brent Ridge. Much of the rest occurs when drivers "top off" their battery before heading home.

Riverland Energy Cooperative, a Dairyland member cooperative, has found its first top-off point in Wisconsin. Since February, drivers have pulled up to Dairyland's new Level 3 180-kilowatt Fast Charger at Kwik Trip in Holmen, and Dairyland, and Kwik Trip used Earth Day Friday to tout the new technology.

"This is a major milestone for beneficial electrification in our region," Ridge said. "It is exciting to collaborate with Kwik Trip and Riverland on the fastest EV charger in the region, and the first at a Kwik Trip in Wisconsin. The growth in EV use will make this charging station an essential and safe resource for drivers traveling through western Wisconsin."

Ridge said the Level 3 device is three times faster than the average charger. He said a charge at a Level 3 station takes five to 20 minutes and adds up to 40 miles of battery range.

He said the Level 3 chargers aren't designed to provide a complete charge.

"We want to give (drivers) the confidence to get home and get them in the garage at the end of the day," Ridge said.

Dairyland manager for innovation and energy efficiency Jeff Springer estimated a 40-mile top-off costs $9.

Springer said the Holmen Kwik Trip on Temte Street is an ideal location for the first Level 3 charger. The store opened in January, and the infrastructure for the charger was incorporated into the site plan.

"It has surprised us how much it has been used," Springer said. "The comments about the new Holmen Kwik Trip charger are a testament to how much the ultra-fast charge at a clean, quality facility is appreciated by the EV-driving public."

Steve Wrobel with Kwik Trip public relations said providing energy for electric vehicles is a part of Kwik Trip's business model. The company already has Level 3 charging stations at three stores in Iowa and will be partnering with People's Energy Cooperative to install one in Stewartville, Minnesota, next month.

"As business needs change and evolve, we need to change with them," Wrobel said. "We're definitely growing with the industry."

