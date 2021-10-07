Dairyland Power donates toward purchase of AngelEye cameras for Gundersen NICU

Gundersen Health System's NICU soon will be equipped with 18 AngelEye camera systems thanks to a donation from Dairyland Power Cooperaive and CoBank.

Dairyland contributed $1,250 towards the purchase of AngelEye devices, a sum matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success Program.

AngelEye cameras allow patient families to view a livestream of their child during their hospital stay. The 24/7 access helps decrease parental anxiety by allowing families to be part of the care team and stay abreast of daily care plans and milestones for their child.

"This camera system brings comfort, connection and bonding for the moments families cannot physically be next to their newborn child," said Jonathan McKenzie, Gundersen Philanthropy Officer. “This year my wife and I had twins born early and we fully realize the importance of this system. We are comforted to know families will remain connected to their babies day and night, no matter where they have to be.”

Dairyland staff presented Gundersen with the $2,500 donation Thursday.

"Dairyland is proud to support Gundersen Health System and their efforts to keep families together during an already challenging time," said Brent Ridge, Dairyland president and CEO. "As a cooperative serving local communities and committed to supporting a work-life balance, we are pleased to collaborate with Gundersen to aid in the addition of this new technology."

