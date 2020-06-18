Dairyland Power names new president, CEO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dairyland Power Cooperative’s has named Brent Ridge as its next president and CEO.

He succeeds Barbara Nick, who is retiring July 17 and has led Dairyland for the past 5½ years.

Previously, Ridge was a vice president at Energy Northwest in Richland, Wash., where he worked since 2002.

“My family and I are excited to join the Dairyland family,” Ridge said. “I’m honored by the opportunity to join such a strong member-based organization that has a great reputation for excellence and integrity. The community is a perfect fit for our family. I look forward to working with the entire team as we look to the future.”

Brent holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho and a master's degree from Regis University in Denver. He also completed the Reactor Technology Course for Utility Executives at MIT.

“The board is confident that Brent will be an asset to Dairyland’s cooperative membership as we continue to work for safe, sustainable and reliable power in our four-state service area,” said Ed Gullickson, chairman of Dairyland board of directors.

Dairyland provides the wholesale electrical requirements for 24 distribution cooperatives and 17 municipal utilities. These cooperatives and municipals, in turn, supply the energy needs of more than a half-million people across four states. The cooperative’s generating resources include coal, natural gas, hydro, wind, solar and biogas.

