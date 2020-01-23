Dairyland to close coal-fired Genoa plant, cut 80 jobs

Dairyland Power announced Thursday is will close its coal-fired station in Genoa in mid- to late 2021, cutting 80 jobs.
“Our employees are Dairyland’s most valued resource,” said Barb Nick, president and CEO. “As we made this difficult decision, we did so with a deep appreciation for the contributions of our employees who have dedicated their talents and energy to help us deliver on our mission to our members.”
Dairyland announced it will offer HR programs to impacted employees, including a special retirement program for those eligible.
Other programs will include skill development, internal placement opportunities and outplacement services to assist in the transition.
Nick, who will retire this summer, said: “Our employees work diligently to safely provide Dairyland’s members with sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity every day. We deeply respect and care for our employees and have developed programs to support and minimize impacts during this transition.”
“This decision also aligns with our Sustainable Generation Plan and its focus on the continued addition of renewable resources,” she said. “The recently announced approval by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior gives us the added confidence to take this next step to further diversify Dairyland’s resource mix and reduce our carbon intensity.”
She said many factors are considered when making important business decisions regarding generation facilities. “These include age of the facility, system capacity requirements, regulatory requirements, projected maintenance needs and costs, fuel supply, overall cost of power production and regional market prices for energy,” Nick said.
The 345-megawatt G-3 power plant has powered the region for more than five decades.
The facility, which was brought online in June 1969, was designed to be highly efficient and uses low-sulfur coal delivered by barge. “The fact that G-3 is operating at 50 years old is a testament to the dedication of Dairyland’s employees and decades of well-thought-out maintenance initiatives and planning,” Nick said.
“Dairyland practices the cooperative principle of commitment to community, and Genoa has been one of our communities for the past 75 years,” she said. “Dairyland will continue to have a significant presence in Genoa and intends to continue to be a good neighbor. We have long-term commitments to the transmission facilities, the Independent Spent Fuel Storage Facility and the boat landing. It is part of our core to support communities where we operate and serve and we are exploring other opportunities for economic development investments.”