Dairyland to close coal-fired Genoa plant, cut 80 jobs

Dairyland Power announced Thursday is will close its coal-fired station in Genoa in mid- to late 2021, cutting 80 jobs.

“Our employees are Dairyland’s most valued resource,” said Barb Nick, president and CEO. “As we made this difficult decision, we did so with a deep appreciation for the contributions of our employees who have dedicated their talents and energy to help us deliver on our mission to our members.”

Dairyland announced it will offer HR programs to impacted employees, including a special retirement program for those eligible.

Other programs will include skill development, internal placement opportunities and outplacement services to assist in the transition.

Nick, who will retire this summer, said: “Our employees work diligently to safely provide Dairyland’s members with sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity every day. We deeply respect and care for our employees and have developed programs to support and minimize impacts during this transition.”