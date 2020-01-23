Dairyland to close coal-fired Genoa plant; 80 workers to lose jobs

Dairyland Power Cooperative will close its coal-fired station in Genoa by the end of 2021 — a move that will halt 50 years of continuous operation at the site and put about 80 people out of work.

The La Crosse-based utility company announced the decision Thursday.

Dairyland CEO Barbara Nick said the age and inefficiency of the station, and the company’s plans to build a $700 million natural gas plant in Superior, are the primary reasons for the closure.

“The decision today is part of our diversification strategy … as we move toward sustainable, renewable, low-carbon energy,” Nick said. “We’re looking at continuing or steady, prudent and measured march toward diversification, but we also don’t want to break anything. We want to keep the lights on for our region.”

Nick spent much of Thursday visiting with employees at the Genoa station. Her attention was not on strategic planning or energy diversification, she said, but on cushioning the blow dealt to the station’s several dozen workers.