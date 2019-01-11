Roy Enge of Dakota, Minn., claimed the $932,716 Gopher 5 jackpot that he won in the Dec. 19, 2018 drawing.
Enge said he discovered his win shortly after the drawing but wanted to wait until Jan. 10 to collect his prize, according Minnesota Lottery officials.
Enge purchased his winning ticket at Southside Corner Convenience, located at 301 Kistler Drive in La Crescent, Minn. The business earned a $5,000 bonus for the selling the winning ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.