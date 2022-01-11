Dale Carlson named La Crescent-Hokah interim superintendent

Dale Carlson, a 36-year public educator, has been named interim superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School District.

He will serve through the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on its website.

Carlson has served as high school math teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and superintendent in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He earned a BA from Augustana University, an MS from Winona State University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

His wife, Sharon, is a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Teacher in the La Crosse School District. They have two sons who are in graduate school.

