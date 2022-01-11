 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale Carlson named La Crescent-Hokah interim superintendent

  • 0
Dale Carlson

Dale Carlson

Dale Carlson, a 36-year public educator, has been named interim superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School District.

He will serve through the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district announced on its website.

Carlson has served as high school math teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and superintendent in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He earned a BA from Augustana University, an MS from Winona State University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

His wife, Sharon, is a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Teacher in the La Crosse School District. They have two sons who are in graduate school.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice storm in Illinois turns driveway into skating rink

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News