Dan Eumurian: A 'Lodgepole Logic' update, and performing in Warrens

“There’s nothing in the middle of the road but yellow stripes and dead armadillos.”

A family farm activist and delegate to a workshop in Des Moines in 1984, I met former Texas agriculture commissioner Jim Hightower, who would later author a book by that title. When he spoke on Wisconsin Public Radio, I told him, “Jim, I’m a live armadillo. I’ll go to either side of the road if I think I should.” He replied, “That’s OK.”

While I’m a piano technician and substitute teacher, I feel a need to share my creative gifts. I call it “Lodgepole Logic.” The lodgepole pine will not release its seeds until it goes thru a fire. I’ve experienced a few “fires.” I contracted polio in 1952 in Sparta at the age of ten months. It left me with both legs partially paralyzed. Over the past nine months I’ve suffered three injuries involving broken bones. During a stay at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, I would play piano and sing in the dining room. A visitor heard me, and I was invited to perform at the Warrens Cranberry Festival this weekend. My friend Therese Roellich-Bernadot will perform. We’ll be in front of Living Stones Fellowship Church. Among my offerings will be “Turkey in the Pan” and “Job’s Turkey (or, A Cranberry Thanksgiving).”

John Bernadot, who passed away last October, was a close friend and musical partner who had gone thru a few fires as well. An outstanding musician from the Winona area, he had led a band during the 1960s, Johnny & the Shy Guys, that toured the country, opening for many major bands and artists. His local group was Bernadot, Briggs & Cody. John had asked me to write his memoirs. I invite readers who knew him to send me their memories via my website, www.LaCrossePiano.com.

On that website, under “Live Armadillo,” you can see my interview with musicians Dan Berger and Joe Cody, and a brief chat with John. You’ll also see some of my songs and poems; my blog “Forward Wise-consin;” my “Bard of Parodies” lyrics; my thoughts on science and faith, called “Reason’s Ear,” and a sample of my piano teaching method “Zero to 88.” I try to meet people where they’re at, connect, and move forward with fun, logic, and positivity.

My “flashes of fame” have included three appearances on the front page of the Tribune. My lyrics tend to be catchy on the surface but offer more meaning the more deeply you look. The armadillo weaving up a Texas highway is related to a sailboat tacking into a headwind, a steer staying alive by zigzagging into a blizzard, and the concept of dialectic.

I’ve been criticized by friends on both sides of the political aisle for associating with people on the other side. The fact that I listen to multiple voices makes my critiques, I believe, more valid than if I were to dismiss either group out of hand.

A pastor once told me, “Dan, your message would have been too strong for us except for your humor and your vulnerability.” I address issues of concern by appealing, whenever possible, to “the heart, the mind and the funny bone” rather than by using coercion. Nineteenth century English poet Lord Byron wrote, “By satire kept in awe, they shrink from ridicule, though not from law.”

“Stay tuned” to my website. I plan to interview thoughtful, good-hearted people from a wide variety of perspectives, asking tough questions and trying to forge some sort of consensus in our fractured country and world.

Dan Eumurian is a La Crosse piano technician, music teacher, songwriter and musician.

