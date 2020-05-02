Dan Ferries: Thanks for votes for county board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wow, what crazy times we are living in right now. With COVID-19 affecting everyone’s lives (hoping you’re all in good health), and throwing an election in the midst of it all.

A sincere thank-you to the District 16 voters for allowing me the privilege to serve as your county supervisor. Your vote of confidence is immeasurable and I will continue to advocate for fiscal responsibility along with seeking funds for much-needed projects within Onalaska and La Crosse County.

While District 16 lies completely within the Onalaska city limits, people often ask what the county board does for them.

The county budget is about $166 million with about $36 million of that coming from our local taxes. The county board governs county roads and bridges, health and human services, sheriff's department and jail, nutrition programs, Lakeview and Hillview facilities, emergency services (911), landfill and household hazardous waste site, ADRC, county libraries, parks and properties.

Thanks again for your trust and support in electing me.

Dan Ferries, Onalaska

Dan Ferries is La Crosse County supervisor from District 16.

