Dan Henderson: Support candidates working for bipartisan collaboration

It is heartening to see the bipartisan support for Ukraine. In the courageous and unified struggle of the Ukrainian people, we see the larger issue that needs to unite us. No, not the issues we’ve let distract and divide us — like "freedom versus having to wear masks" — but the struggle we see in the rise of authoritarian, "strongman" types worldwide: between "strongman" or authoritarian rule versus freedom and democracy. The whole situation unfolding in Ukraine is a reminder of what authoritarian types like Putin are capable of.

Incredibly, Putin has no lack of admirers even in this country. And a good many of them are running for public office. As mid-term elections approach, starting April 5, I hope we’ll connect "‘the dots"’ between our politics and the struggle the Ukrainian people are engaged in. I hope that we the voters will carefully scrutinize the candidates we vote for, and ask: Why is each one running? Is it primarily to push a divisive partisan agenda or serve our common good?

Even for positions like on our local school boards, how willing do they seem to be to do the hard work of bipartisan collaboration necessary to strengthen our schools and communities, and restore the fabric of our democracy?

Dan Henderson

Holmen

