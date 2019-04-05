I'd like to give my heartfelt thanks to all the voters in Onalaska for electing me as the newest 2nd District alderman.
The high voter turnout was impressive and represents well the thoughtful and engaged people who choose to make our beautiful city home.
As a proud Rotarian, we hold the belief of "service above self." My intention is to hold true that mantra while serving the city and the people. I’ll work hard to earn the support voters have given me to ensure that we are getting the best value for our tax dollars while keeping our infrastructure well-maintained and our services and amenities strong.
I am proud to call Onalaska home. I will do my best to keep Onalaska a city where we all want to live. If you have questions, ideas or concerns, my door is always open and I look forward to having the opportunity to serve you.
Dan Stevens, Onalaska
