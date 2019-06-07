A lady and I attended the play “A Country Wife” at Viterbo University this spring.
We did not know the correct location, it turned out. We asked for information from a young man and lady on bicycles. They could not have been more polite and helpful.
Also, a young male student walked us to a building.
We went and asked cast members in another rehearsal for information.
All those young people made it a truly enjoyable evening.
Perhaps our politicians could use a course from these young people.
Dana Nolta, Ferryville
