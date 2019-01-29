The performance by Lula Washington Dance Theatre scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, has been postponed due to the extreme cold weather.
Ticket holders are being contacted by the Viterbo box office about the postponement. Once it has been determined if the performance can be rescheduled, ticket holders will be contacted with the new date and further instructions.
“We hope to find a date in the near future that will work to bring this spectacular dance company back to La Crosse,” said Jen Roberdeau, director of audience services and marketing for the Fine Arts Center. “It’s disappointing to have to postpone a performance, but given the extreme weather conditions, the safety of our patrons and students is paramount.”
Anyone with questions may contact the box office at 608-796-3100 or email boxoffice@viterbo.edu.
