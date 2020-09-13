Dance season will have a new look

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In celebration of National Arts in Education week Sept. 13 through 19, the La Crosse Dance Centre will launch its 2020-21 season of dance.

Unwilling to give up the mission to "promote human connection and community by fostering collaboration and creativity," artistic director and owner Nikki Balsamo talked with families, dancers and health professionals before deciding what direction to take in this time of crisis.

The studio will reopen in stringent observance of all health and safety guidelines, and employ online classes and small class sizes to maintain quality of instruction.

Classes will include Creative Movement II and Beginning Dance, Boy's Jazz, hip-hop, Pilates and restorative movement classes with Mayo physical therapists.

The 31st Annual Nutcracker Ballet will be performed on the main stage of the Viterbo Fine Arts Centre and released for viewing online.

For more information, visit the La Crosse Dance Centre's website or Facebook page, or call 608-783-5155.

