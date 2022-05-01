Dance to benefit La Crosse Community Foundation

To celebrate 25 years of rockin’ out together, The Executives will be rockin’ for the community.

The ’60s rock and roll band is hosting a dance, “Rockin’ for the Community,” on May 7, with all proceeds going to build financial resources for the La Crosse Community Foundation.

“A big milestone like a 25th anniversary calls for a big celebration and having that celebration benefit the community that’s been with us from the start not only makes it worthwhile, but it also makes sense,” said Lee Rasch, a founding band member.

REMIX will also perform, and Altra Federal Credit Union is the event sponsor. Both bands are donating their performances, and The Executives are covering the costs, including the room cost, sound system and promotion. So all revenue from sponsors, donors and ticket buyers will directly benefit the La Crosse Community Foundation.

The proceeds will go to five areas of need: the environment, racial justice, the arts and humanities, homelessness and addiction, and animal welfare.

Supporters can direct their support to one, some or all areas. Each area of need will have a sponsor who will match up to $1,000 in donations.

“Knowing the individual band members, I’m not surprised they would choose to celebrate in such a novel, community-oriented way. We’re honored to steward these funds,” said Jamie Schloegel, the La Crosse Community Foundation executive director.

Band members today include Rasch, Tom Kelley, Jeff Lokken, Keith Isaacs and Roger Christians. Though some are retired now, all were business executives during their careers. They recreate the music of the ’60s, “just like it was back then,” with four-part harmonies and the backbeat recreated with authentic Gibson, Rickenbacker and Fender guitars.

“It’s a real joy for all of us in The Executives to perform the music we love from the 1960s,” said Tom Kelley, also a founding band member.

“We were all in bands in our teens, and it’s a real blessing to be able to share our love of the music from this remarkable period for 25 years with our audiences.”

In addition to the dance, the event features several other activities, including a 1960s costume contest, vinyl pull, hula hoop contest and a food truck.

“Rockin’ for the Community” runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel in Onalaska. Doors open at 6 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at laxcommfoundation.com or by texting TICKETS to 608-502-0333.

