Staff and students at Holmen High School have organized a dance benefitting teacher Maureen Ouellette, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Science teacher Greg Grokowsky and his band, Deep Track, will be performing at Drugan’s Castle Mound from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 2. Admission is free, but organizers are encouraging people to donate.
Grokowsky said students have already raised $5,000 to support Ouellette and her family, with staff raising another $2,000.
Ouellette teaches English as a second language.
She came to Holmen High School in 2015, according to the district’s website, and initially taught language arts. She and her husband, Jordan, had their first child last January.
Grokowsky said a number of students jumped at the opportunity to help Ouellette. He gave special recognition to senior Sam Millard, who designed the poster for next week’s dance.
