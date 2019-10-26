The La Crosse Public Library’s annual Dark La Crosse Show stage performance is back for another year of true tales that are sure to thrill and chill attendees.
The show will continue its tradition of introducing all-new stories to the audience.
The new stories include reenactments related to the sinking of the War Eagle, a police officer who was shot in the La Crosse streets at the turn of the 20th century, and a tale of a well-known recluse — a story Scott Brouwer, library archivist and director of The Dark La Crosse Show, calls shocking.
“It’s definitely one of the featured stories this year because of all of the twists and turns,” Brouwer said.
A couple of actors new to The Dark La Crosse Show, Jess Witkins and Darrell Ferguson, will also grace the stage for the 2019 performance.
Witkins is a former employee of the city of La Crosse Public Library and worked as a writer on a few of the stories. Ferguson is part of the Enduring Families Project, which explores the local history of African-Americans and other non-white settlers in La Crosse.
Luke Thering, who each year composes a unique score for each story, will return as The Dark La Crosse Show pianist with all-new songs to accompany the performance.
“We couldn’t do this production without what he does. It’s a crucial part of the enjoyment of the show,” Brouwer said. “He does all kinds of flourishes throughout that are tied to the script that really enhance what’s going on on-stage.”
The Dark La Crosse Show began in 2015 as a grant-funded project.
Anita Doering, the La Crosse Public Library archives manager, procured funding from the state to put together the stage show, and, according to Brouwer, people really liked it.
You have free articles remaining.
“We knew we had a hit when we had to add some shows because The Pump House overbooked the room,” he said. “We knew we had something big there that people were really enjoying.”
So, they did it again, and sold out all of the shows. That clinched it. The archives department decided to perform the show every year, but with new content that they dug up from old newspaper clippings throughout the 12 months between performances.
The production has grown over the past years — with the incorporation of light cues, complex musical scores, sound and visual effects — into a more entertaining stage production as each year passed.
Brouwer’s hope for this year’s performance is to draw tears as well as laughs from the audience through storytelling that is poignant and funny.
“I’ve got a few stories in mind that I think will draw some tears and I’ve got a few in mind that will draw some laughs and then, we hope, the big story we’re telling will draw some gasps,” he said.
The original show was based on downtown walking tour content, which drew more than 1,000 attendees, Brouwer said. The Dark La Crosse walking tour eventually morphed into a trolley tour as well, but the stage is where the archives team debuts new content each year.
The stage show has allowed the team to expand the setting of its stories beyond the metro area and into surrounding communities. The Dark La Crosse walking and trolley tours are available on demand through Explore La Crosse and focus primarily on events that took place downtown.
To listen to past Dark La Crosse Stories produced with the La Crosse Tribune, visit the video series, or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or Spotify.
Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history
In 2013, the La Crosse Public Library Archives developed and began offering a downtown walking tour tied to “darker” or seedier themed happenings in downtown La Crosse from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, presented in an entertaining way.
The overwhelming success of the walking tour led to a partnership with Explore La Crosse to offer a trolley tour of largely the same content with one additional story. These continue to be offered in the summer and tickets can be reserved through Explore La Crosse.
An outgrowth of the walking tour, the "Dark La Crosse Show" is an annual stage production that offers audiences new stories each fall and is a fundraiser for the Library. Attendees are immersed in original music based on historical context and mood, historical photographs and newspaper clippings projected on a large screen, and the geographical reach of the stories is expanded beyond the downtown core.
The La Crosse Public Library Archives is pleased to partner with the La Crosse Tribune on Dark La Crosse Stories, the latest iteration of Dark La Crosse content. Complete with the original music, historic photographs and newspaper headlines featured in the stage production, each episode of Dark La Crosse Stories also features new bonus material from the research team.
Advisory: Content not recommended for children 15 and younger.
To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.
On the 17th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library explores the 1953 disappearance of a local te…
On the 16th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the story of one of the city's first an…
On the 15th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library uncovers a sordid tale of two pioneers, the e…
On the 14th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library dives deep into the history of the Black and …
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 13: What's the connection between a long-ago South Side counterfeiter and the current mayor?
On the 13th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, we explore a tenuous link between the city's current mayor, Tim Kabat, and a counterfeiter who …
On the 12th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library becomes embedded in the past with a story abo…
On the 11th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the stories of Frankie La Salle, a vete…
On the 10th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library digs deep into a tale of a medical anomaly, d…
On the ninth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library unearths the city's connection to a notoriou…
On the eighth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library takes a look at a #metoo worthy story invol…
On the seventh episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library explores heartbreak and suicide in the lat…
On the sixth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library take a deep dive into old Tribune clippings …
On the fifth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a bone chill…
On the fourth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a stabbing …
On the third episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the La Crosse Public Library archives team weaves a horrid true tale of grave robbing, mutilat…
For the second episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archive team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back to 1932 to tell the story of o…
For the inaugural episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a jailb…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.