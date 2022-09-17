 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 14: Murder on the Mississippi River

From the Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history series
On the 14th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library dives deep into the history of the Black and Mississippi rivers, the logging industry and a deadly conflict that arose between two early settlers in the beginning days of the burgeoning river town.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

