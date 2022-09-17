Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 14: Murder on the Mississippi River

On the 14th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library dives deep into the history of the Black and Mississippi rivers, the logging industry and a deadly conflict that arose between two early settlers in the beginning days of the burgeoning river town.
The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.
To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.
IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Riverfest 2022
Commodore Dennis Vogel promotes La Crosse Riverfest
Wrestling
River City Championship Wrestling was part of the Riverfest entertainment lineup.
Steve Rundio
First Mate
Riverfest First Mate Kari Vogel mingles with the Friday afternoon crowd.
Steve Rundio
Recruiting
The U.S. Army looks to Riverfest as fertile recruiting grounds.
Steve Rundio
Entrance
Wrestler Joey Jet Avalon makes his entrance prior to a Friday match.
Steve Rundio
Kiddie Express
Youngsters wave their American flags on the Kiddie Express at Riverfest.
Steve Rundio
Slide
Nine-year-old James Telsrow of New Town, North Dakota, and his 7-year-old sister, Matilda, are all smiles after a trip on the inflatable slide.
Steve Rundio
Commodore
Riverfest 2022 Commodore Dennis Vogel distributes Commodore buttons.
Steve Rundio
The Kids Parade marches along the Mississippi River at La Crosse Riverfest
Food
Food choices at Riverfest.
Steve Rundio
Caricatures
Estella Ntliamoah, flanked by children Miles and Kim, get their caricatures drawn by
tomsiler.com.
Steve Rundio
Stunt
A cyclist gains elevation during a BMX stunt team show.
Steve Rundio
Band
Cross Section delivered the sounds of jazz Friday afternoon.
Steve Rundio
Parade leader
Matt Binsfeld, Riverfest Commodore from 2018, leads Friday's kids parade.
Steve Rundio
Corey Wise
Corey Wise returns to La Crosse for Riverfest Friday night
Corey Wise
Corey Wise country at Riverfest
Vendors
Plenty of choices at Riverfest
Sawyer Brown
Sawyer Brown time
Sawyer Brown
Sawyer Brown at Riverfest
WATCH: Apple Annies at Riverfest 2022
Enjoying headliner
Enjoying the Sawyer Brown band
WATCH: BMX Stunt Show at Riverfest 2022
Pat Watters Band
Pat Watters Band at Riverfest
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.