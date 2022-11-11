On the 19th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the stories of the deadly storm that hit the upper Midwest on Nov. 11, 1940.
The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.
To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.
Photos: Armistice Day storm hits Winona, La Crosse area in 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Armistice Day storm of 1940
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.