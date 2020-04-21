Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 31: George Brooks' bloodhounds had a nose for solving crimes

Dogs trained by a soda jerk at the Bodega Lunch Club were valuable in a variety of criminal and missing persons investigations.
Ace Telephone Association
A G Cooperative
Allen's department store
Alley Kat
Allis Chalmers
Amtrak
Ardie's Restaurant
Arenz Shoe Co.
Ashley Furniture
Auto-Lite
Bartl Brewery
Barney's Cheese Factory
Baus Catering Service
1976: Ben Franklin
1971: Behind the Brewery Gallery
1962: Bell Discount Store
1977: Bert's Magic and Fun Shop
Blue Tiger Lounge
Big River Cattle Co.
Big Dipper
Bon Appetit
1975: Bodega Lunch Club
1973: Book Exchange
1923: Borgen's Restaurant
1971: Bridgeview Plaza Shopping Center
Bridgeman's Ice Cream
1985: Century Telephone
Circus Supper Club
ComputerLand
Cavalier
Chop House
1979: Carriage House of Fashion
Cheddar 'n Ale
Clothes N' Counter
1974: Caravel TV Sales
1973: Coney Island
Coulee Golf Bowl
Coulee Bank
Coast-to-Coast
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Community Camera Center
Cub Foods
Don's Seldom Inn
Dee's Gasoline Alley
Dairyland Power Cooperative
Dad and Lad's
1982: Dayton's
1982: Drugan's Supper Club
Danny's House of Music
Dartmouth Clothiers
1965: Dog House Restaurant
Dahl Ford
Ernie Tuff Museum
Elite Restaurant and Candy Shop
Ed Sullivan's
Esteban's
Eversole Motors
Exel Inn
Edwards China Shop
Embers Restaurant
1965: Ellickson Studio
Exchange State Bank
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
Elfman Marine and Motors
Factory Outlet Mall
Farm & Fleet
Ferris Shoe and Leather Repair
1980: First Bank-La Crosse
Frenchy's Market
The Freight House Restaurant
First Federal Savings and Loan
Fastenal
Four Seasons Lounge
Fireside Restaurant
Fitting Knit Shop
Ground Round
Gantert's Furniture Co.
Gaslight Gifts
Greenery Shop
Guys and Dolls Billiard Parlor
Gerrard Realty
Greyhound
Gambles
Garvalia China Shop
1948: Grand Hotel
Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor
1984: Hollywood Theater
Hansen's IGA
Herberger's
Hungry Peddler
1972: Hoffman House Restaurant
Hoeschler Drugs
Honig's
Henry's Drive-In
Holiday Inn
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Heraldson's Shoe Store
1952: Harmony Cafe
International Video and Gift
International Bake Shoppe
Interior Designs
Imperial Motors
Inland Printing
Ivy Inn
1954: Ikert's Food Market
Jan Walter Fabric Shop
Jensen's Cafe
Johnnie's Aloha Service
Jewel Box
Jolivette Cleaners and Laundry
Jeffrey's
1970: Johnson's Junior Miss Shop
1957: Jackson Plaza
Kelly Furniture
Kroner's Hardware
Kids Port USA
1984: K&G Costumes
Kwik Trip
Kathan Lumber
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1972: King Cinema
1971: Kewpee Lunch
1965: Kmart
1964: Kerr's Grocery
1957: Kroger
Kaybee Store
Kratt Lumber
La Crosse Tribune
Linda's Bakery
1982: Lorillard building
1982: Leithold Music
Lakeview Foods
1978: La Crosse Answering Service
1978: Lenny's Shoe Repair
1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant
La Crosse Furniture
La Crosse Rubber Mills Co.
Leath Furniture
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1954: Lottie's Ready-to-Wear Shoppe
Maid-Rite Cafe
Michael's Cerise
Marineland
Mississippi Valley Airlines
Mai-Tai Supper Club
Menards
Mr. D's Donuts
McDonald's
Montgomery Wards
Major Rexall Drug
Mount La Crosse
1984: National Video Movie Rental
North Star Drive-In
Nutrition World
Nob Hill
Nutbush City Limits
1976: New Villa
1973: Newburg's Menswear
Northwest Fabrics
Organic Valley
Onalaska Upholstery
Our Place
Oscar's
Oriental Food Store
Oak Originals
Outers Laboratories
Osco Drug
Paul's Pantry
Pizza Corral
Pagliacci's
Party House
1981: People's Food Co-op
Piggy's
Pamperin Cigar Co.
Ponderosa Steak House
1945: Quillin's
1985: Ranch House Dinner Theater
Rudy's Drive-In
Ray Hutson Chevrolet
Ragstock
Radisson Hotel
Ramada Inn
Royale Pie Shop
Ross Furniture
Rivoli Theater
Red Owl
1954: Rowley's Office Equipment
Rose Jewelers
Skogen's IGA
Scandinavian Design
1984: Skifton's Department Store
South Avenue Cafeteria
1983: Showbiz Pizza Place
Stoddard Hotel
The Sweet Shop
1978: Soell's King of Low Prices
1978: Shopko
SuperValu
1973: Schaak Electronics
Shakey's Pizza
1972: The Stereo Shop
Sandy's Drive-In
Shelby Mall
Swiss Chateau
Spurgeon's
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1954: Smith's Bike Shop
1954: Salem Markos & Sons
1948: Sears
Teddy Bare Lingerie
The Tannery
T-Jo's Pizza
Tiffany's Touch of Fashions
Taco Bell
Taco John's
Taco Village
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
Terry's Music Store
Tausche Hardware
United Auto Supply
Unicorn Restaurant
Undercover Works
U-Dun-It Shop
Unique Inc.
1973: Union Prescription Center
Uppers and Downers Boutique
Valentino's
Village Shopping Center
Varsity Club
1972: Viking Heritage
Winslow's Gift Shop
Wiggert Brothers
Wendy's
1983: WLCX-WLXR
Walt's Restaurant
Walgreens
Winchell's Donut House
WXOW-TV
Warehouse Sales
1969: WKBH-AM
WKBT-TV
Wettstein's
Woolworth
1958: 1st National Bank
1947: W.T. Grant
Xcel Energy
Yum Yum Tree
Yahr-Lange La Crosse Drug Inc.
1975: Yellow Checker of La Crosse
Ye Old Style Inn
1967: Your Uncle's Place
Zorba's
Zanklites
