Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 31: George Brooks' bloodhounds had a nose for solving crimes
0 comments
alert top story

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 31: George Brooks' bloodhounds had a nose for solving crimes

From the Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dogs trained by a soda jerk at the Bodega Lunch Club were valuable in a variety of criminal and missing persons investigations.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.

+254 The Tribune's entire A-to-Z look back at La Crosse area history
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular