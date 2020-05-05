Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 32: The Pearl Button Murder
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 32: The Pearl Button Murder

From the Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history series
A paycheck dispute leads to foreman being shot to death in 1910.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.

+254 The Tribune's entire A-to-Z look back at La Crosse area history
