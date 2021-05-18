 Skip to main content
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 40: Lucky Lindy and the Widow Murder
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 40: Lucky Lindy and the Widow Murder

In 1927, famous aviator Charles Lindbergh flew over the city of La Crosse, dropping a note — but it wasn't the top headline of the day.

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune. For a link to past episodes, click here.

New episodes air every other Tuesday.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.

Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history

In 2013, the La Crosse Public Library Archives developed and began offering a downtown walking tour tied to “darker” or seedier themed happenings in downtown La Crosse from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, presented in an entertaining way.

The overwhelming success of the walking tour led to a partnership with Explore La Crosse to offer a trolley tour of largely the same content with one additional story. These continue to be offered in the summer and tickets can be reserved through Explore La Crosse.

An outgrowth of the walking tour, the "Dark La Crosse Show" is an annual stage production that offers audiences new stories each fall and is a fundraiser for the Library. Attendees are immersed in original music based on historical context and mood, historical photographs and newspaper clippings projected on a large screen, and the geographical reach of the stories is expanded beyond the downtown core.

The La Crosse Public Library Archives is pleased to partner with the La Crosse Tribune on Dark La Crosse Stories, the latest iteration of Dark La Crosse content. Complete with the original music, historic photographs and newspaper headlines featured in the stage production, each episode of Dark La Crosse Stories also features new bonus material from the research team.

Advisory: Content not recommended for children 15 and younger.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.

The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories
The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories

Here are the people who bring the stories to life.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 39: Love at First Shot
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 39: Love at First Shot

  • 0

A young La Crosse woman's wedding day was going perfectly — until an ex decided to take a "shot" at stopping the big day.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 38: Tragedy on the Docks

One of La Crosse's most known tragedies, told through the voice of someone who was onboard the ship.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 37: Cameron House Bear and Other Stories
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 37: Cameron House Bear and Other Stories

A $133 bank robbery, a bear's layover, a courtroom brawl and more interesting vignettes from La Crosse's history.

Dark La Crosse Series Episode 36: The Mistress
Dark La Crosse Series Episode 36: The Mistress

The latest, gruesome episode of Dark La Crosse tells the story of one affair between a La Crosse couple that came to an end with a hammer on Dead Man's Curve.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 35: The Ballad of Brinkman Ridge Part 2
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 35: The Ballad of Brinkman Ridge Part 2

  • Updated
Dark La Crosse Stories are back! Last week we brought you part one of a mystery about one family on Brinkman Ridge — and part two is here, with just as many twists and turns.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 34: The Ballad of Brinkman Ridge Part 1
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 34: The Ballad of Brinkman Ridge Part 1

Dark La Crosse Stories are back! We're kicking off a slew of new episodes with this first part of a two-part story, retelling a mystery full of twists and turns from one family on Brinkman Ridge.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 33: The Bodega Ghost
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 33: The Bodega Ghost

Here's why many people believe this longtime building in downtown La Crosse is haunted.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 32: The Pearl Button Murder
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 32: The Pearl Button Murder

A paycheck dispute leads to foreman being shot to death in 1910.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 31: George Brooks' bloodhounds had a nose for solving crimes
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 31: George Brooks' bloodhounds had a nose for solving crimes

Dogs trained by a soda jerk at the Bodega Lunch Club were valuable in a variety of criminal and missing persons investigations.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 30: The nine husbands of Emma Cameron
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 30: The nine husbands of Emma Cameron

She was known to some as the Toast of the Northwest and to others as a femme fatale.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 29: 1927 jail break had tragic consequences
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 29: 1927 jail break had tragic consequences

A friendly fire incident in La Crosse turned deadly.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 27: La Crosse's Darkest Hour Part 1
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 27: La Crosse's Darkest Hour Part 1

This is the first in a two-part story that describes how a political celebration turned ugly in 1884. The second part will be released March 17.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 28: La Crosse's Darkest Hour Part 2
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 28: La Crosse's Darkest Hour Part 2

This is the second in a two-part story that describes how a political celebration turned ugly in 1884. Click here to listen to Part 1.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 26: Woman on trial for performing an abortion in 1912
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 26: Woman on trial for performing an abortion in 1912

Naomi Crocker, who had a long history with the court system in the La Crosse area, was charged with performing an illegal operation.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 25: Long ago newspaper editor accused of treason
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 25: Long ago newspaper editor accused of treason

La Crosse newspaper man Marcus ‘Brick’ Pomeroy took a controversial position during the Civil War.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 24: 1859 scuffle over property rights turned deadly
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 24: 1859 scuffle over property rights turned deadly

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 23: The secret killer of officer Donndelinger
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 23: The secret killer of officer Donndelinger

The story of the 1937 murder of a beloved La Crosse police officer.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 22: Dr. Frank Powell was city's greatest showman
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 22: Dr. Frank Powell was city's greatest showman

The sharp-shooting physician and politician, who called himself White Beaver, made his fortune selling cough syrup and his fame through dime-s…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 21: Death of woman of the night was murder most foul
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 21: Death of woman of the night was murder most foul

The story of the 1888 overdose of Annie Daniel and the local doctor who was responsible for her death.

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 20: The Mystery of Dr. McLoone
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 20: The Mystery of Dr. McLoone

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 19: 1940 Armistice Day storm hits La Crosse area

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 19: 1940 Armistice Day storm hits La Crosse area

On the 19th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the stories of the deadly storm that hi…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 18: The Black Maria and other stories
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 18: The Black Maria and other stories

On the 18th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library breaks the tension with a few short vignettes…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 17: The Disappearance of Evelyn Hartley
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 17: The Disappearance of Evelyn Hartley

On the 17th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library explores the 1953 disappearance of a local te…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 16: La Crosse police detective had a rough-and-tumble career
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 16: La Crosse police detective had a rough-and-tumble career

On the 16th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the story of one of the city's first an…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 15: Murder in Mormon Coulee
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 15: Murder in Mormon Coulee

On the 15th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library uncovers a sordid tale of two pioneers, the e…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 14: Murder on the Mississippi River
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 14: Murder on the Mississippi River

On the 14th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library dives deep into the history of the Black and …

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 13: What's the connection between a long-ago South Side counterfeiter and the current mayor?
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 13: What's the connection between a long-ago South Side counterfeiter and the current mayor?

On the 13th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, we explore a tenuous link between the city's current mayor, Tim Kabat, and a counterfeiter who …

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 12: Soldier on the run after stabbing on Fifth Avenue in La Crosse
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 12: Soldier on the run after stabbing on Fifth Avenue in La Crosse

On the 12th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library becomes embedded in the past with a story abo…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 11: Frankie La Salle talks about city's Red Light District
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 11: Frankie La Salle talks about city's Red Light District

On the 11th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the stories of Frankie La Salle, a vete…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 10: The Pit on French Island
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 10: The Pit on French Island

On the 10th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library digs deep into a tale of a medical anomaly, d…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 9: A Close Shave
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 9: A Close Shave

On the ninth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library unearths the city's connection to a notoriou…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 8: The Enticer
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 8: The Enticer

On the eighth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library takes a look at a #metoo worthy story invol…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 7: Unrequited Love
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 7: Unrequited Love

On the seventh episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library explores heartbreak and suicide in the lat…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 6: Prohibition in La Crosse
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 6: Prohibition in La Crosse

On the sixth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library take a deep dive into old Tribune clippings …

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 5: The Railway Ghost
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 5: The Railway Ghost

On the fifth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a bone chill…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 4: Sensational trial
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 4: Sensational trial

On the fourth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a stabbing …

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 3: North Side Body Snatchers
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 3: North Side Body Snatchers

On the third episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the La Crosse Public Library archives team weaves a horrid true tale of grave robbing, mutilat…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 2: Jealousy and Revenge
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 2: Jealousy and Revenge

For the second episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archive team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back to 1932 to tell the story of o…

Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 1: Jailbreak!
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 1: Jailbreak!

For the inaugural episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a jailb…

