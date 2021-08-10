 Skip to main content
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 46: The Boss Bigamist
top story

The Boss Bigamist

"The boss bigamist of the United States belongs to La Crosse."

This latest Dark La Crosse Stories episode dives into the life of one North Side La Crosse resident, an infamous bigamist who had wives scattered around the country.

Watch and listen here:

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune. For a link to past episodes, click here.

New episodes air every other Tuesday.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.

More episodes here:

Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history
