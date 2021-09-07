Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 48: Red Light District

You may visit this now family-friendly block to get ice cream and sweets, but it has a sordid history in La Crosse.
Watch and listen to the latest Dark La Crosse Stories episode here:
The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune. For a link to past episodes, click here.
Only two episodes remain (for now) of Dark La Crosse Stories. The episodes will feature a two-part story on a woman in La Crosse's history who was known by locals to keep to herself after her husband died under suspicious circumstances. The two episodes will air on back-to-back Tuesdays on Sept. 20 & 27.
To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.
More episodes here:
Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles our city's nefarious history
In 2013, the La Crosse Public Library Archives developed and began offering a downtown walking tour tied to “darker” or seedier themed happenings in downtown La Crosse from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, presented in an entertaining way.
The overwhelming success of the walking tour led to a partnership with Explore La Crosse to offer a trolley tour of largely the same content with one additional story. These continue to be offered in the summer and tickets can be reserved through Explore La Crosse.
An outgrowth of the walking tour, the "Dark La Crosse Show" is an annual stage production that offers audiences new stories each fall and is a fundraiser for the Library. Attendees are immersed in original music based on historical context and mood, historical photographs and newspaper clippings projected on a large screen, and the geographical reach of the stories is expanded beyond the downtown core.
The La Crosse Public Library Archives is pleased to partner with the La Crosse Tribune on Dark La Crosse Stories, the latest iteration of Dark La Crosse content. Complete with the original music, historic photographs and newspaper headlines featured in the stage production, each episode of Dark La Crosse Stories also features new bonus material from the research team.
Advisory: Content not recommended for children 15 and younger.
To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.
A young La Crosse woman's wedding day was going perfectly — until an ex decided to take a "shot" at stopping the big day.
One of La Crosse's most known tragedies, told through the voice of someone who was onboard the ship.
A $133 bank robbery, a bear's layover, a courtroom brawl and more interesting vignettes from La Crosse's history.
The latest, gruesome episode of Dark La Crosse tells the story of one affair between a La Crosse couple that came to an end with a hammer on Dead Man's Curve.
Dark La Crosse Stories are back! Last week we brought you part one of a mystery about one family on Brinkman Ridge — and part two is here, with just as many twists and turns.
Dark La Crosse Stories are back! We're kicking off a slew of new episodes with this first part of a two-part story, retelling a mystery full of twists and turns from one family on Brinkman Ridge.
Here's why many people believe this longtime building in downtown La Crosse is haunted.
A paycheck dispute leads to foreman being shot to death in 1910.
Dogs trained by a soda jerk at the Bodega Lunch Club were valuable in a variety of criminal and missing persons investigations.
She was known to some as the Toast of the Northwest and to others as a femme fatale.
A friendly fire incident in La Crosse turned deadly.
This is the first in a two-part story that describes how a political celebration turned ugly in 1884. The second part will be released March 17.
This is the second in a two-part story that describes how a political celebration turned ugly in 1884. Click here to listen to Part 1.
Naomi Crocker, who had a long history with the court system in the La Crosse area, was charged with performing an illegal operation.
La Crosse newspaper man Marcus ‘Brick’ Pomeroy took a controversial position during the Civil War.
The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.
The story of the 1937 murder of a beloved La Crosse police officer.
The sharp-shooting physician and politician, who called himself White Beaver, made his fortune selling cough syrup and his fame through dime-s…
The story of the 1888 overdose of Annie Daniel and the local doctor who was responsible for her death.
The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune.
On the 19th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the stories of the deadly storm that hi…
On the 18th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library breaks the tension with a few short vignettes…
On the 17th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library explores the 1953 disappearance of a local te…
On the 16th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the story of one of the city's first an…
On the 15th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library uncovers a sordid tale of two pioneers, the e…
On the 14th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library dives deep into the history of the Black and …
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 13: What's the connection between a long-ago South Side counterfeiter and the current mayor?
On the 13th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, we explore a tenuous link between the city's current mayor, Tim Kabat, and a counterfeiter who …
On the 12th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library becomes embedded in the past with a story abo…
On the 11th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library tells the stories of Frankie La Salle, a vete…
On the 10th episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library digs deep into a tale of a medical anomaly, d…
On the ninth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library unearths the city's connection to a notoriou…
On the eighth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library takes a look at a #metoo worthy story invol…
On the seventh episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library explores heartbreak and suicide in the lat…
On the sixth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library take a deep dive into old Tribune clippings …
On the fifth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a bone chill…
On the fourth episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a stabbing …
On the third episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the La Crosse Public Library archives team weaves a horrid true tale of grave robbing, mutilat…
For the second episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archive team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back to 1932 to tell the story of o…
For the inaugural episode of Dark La Crosse Stories, the archives team at the La Crosse Public Library travels back in time to revisit a jailb…
Here are the people who bring the stories to life.
It started with a spark.