Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 48: Red Light District

You may visit this now family-friendly block to get ice cream and sweets, but it has a sordid history in La Crosse.

Watch and listen to the latest Dark La Crosse Stories episode here:

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune. For a link to past episodes, click here.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only two episodes remain (for now) of Dark La Crosse Stories. The episodes will feature a two-part story on a woman in La Crosse's history who was known by locals to keep to herself after her husband died under suspicious circumstances. The two episodes will air on back-to-back Tuesdays on Sept. 20 & 27.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.