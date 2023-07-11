A hardworking brother, born the 11th son of a farming family, noted for his good character and straightforward life by family and neighbors alike, a man whose final act appeared to be reading the Bible in the kitchen by the fire.

Or a desperate, demented man, prone to drinking and violent acts, his sudden fits of fury made even more menacing by the fact that he couldn’t speak above a whisper.

The story of Even Evenson's life sparks questions about the criminal justice system and mental health support, and the early stages of their entwinement during the 19th century.

