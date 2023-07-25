A second chance at love seemed promising for Mrs. Hope McEldowney of West Salem, a widow of 44 years of age in 1913.
McEldowney met a clairvoyant on one of her jaunts to Chicago who operated a bookstore on upscale Michigan Avenue with occult rooms in the back. She became a regular client, and the two became more than just friends.
The misfortune of one leads to the uncovering of a major criminal scheme in the latest episode of the Dark La Crosse Stories.
Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 52 is available today.