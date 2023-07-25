A second chance at love seemed promising for Mrs. Hope McEldowney of West Salem, a widow of 44 years of age in 1913.

McEldowney met a clairvoyant on one of her jaunts to Chicago who operated a bookstore on upscale Michigan Avenue with occult rooms in the back. She became a regular client, and the two became more than just friends.

The misfortunate of one leads to the uncovering of a major criminal scheme in the latest episode of the Dark La Crosse Stories.

The podcast was created in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Learn more about the voices and researchers behind the stories here.

