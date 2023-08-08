On a Sunday in 1902, 72-year-old Charles Segelke and his 16-year-old grandson, Arthur Beust, went out on the Mississippi River with seven other men to hunt and fish near Brownsville, Minnesota.

Segelke and Beust left the group in a skiff to fish by themselves. When the La Crosse businessman and his grandson never returned, rewards for the missing drew in a large search parties and more questions.

The podcast was created in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Learn more about the voices and researchers behind the stories here.

