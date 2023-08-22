The July 11th, 1935, edition of The Hokah Chief landed on doorsteps and news stands with a bold headline: “A Double Life Calls for a $2,700 Salary." The editorial from H. E. Wheaton opened with the question: “Why does our $2700 city attorney have to go to South Tenth Street to consult with the La Crosse Theatres Co.?"

When one of Minnesota's oldest weekly papers takes a shift towards the sensational, a community becomes divided, with reputations at stake. Some lives are changed forever.

The podcast was created in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Learn more about the voices and researchers behind the stories here.

