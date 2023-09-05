Dark La Crosse Stories: Series chronicles city's nefarious history

The La Crosse Public Library Archives is pleased to partner with the La Crosse Tribune on Dark La Crosse Stories, the latest iteration of Dark La Crosse content. Complete with the original music, historic photographs and newspaper headlines featured in the stage production, each episode of Dark La Crosse Stories also features new bonus material from the research team.

In 2013, the La Crosse Public Library Archives developed and began offering a downtown walking tour tied to “darker” or seedier themed happenings in downtown La Crosse from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, presented in an entertaining way.

The overwhelming success of the walking tour led to a partnership with Explore La Crosse to offer a trolley tour of largely the same content with one additional story. These continue to be offered in the summer and tickets can be reserved through Explore La Crosse.

An outgrowth of the walking tour, the "Dark La Crosse Show" is an annual stage production that offers audiences new stories each fall and is a fundraiser for the Library. Attendees are immersed in original music based on historical context and mood, historical photographs and newspaper clippings projected on a large screen, and the geographical reach of the stories is expanded beyond the downtown core.

Learn more about the voices and researchers behind the stories here.

Advisory: Content not recommended for children 15 and younger.

